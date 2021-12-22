UK Govt must act following UNSC vote to enable aid to flow into Afghanistan

International development charity, Christian Aid, has called on the UK Government to issue guidance for UK agencies and banks "without delay" to ensure aid flows into Afghanistan following a vote of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to revise the sanctions regime to allow humanitarian aid into Afghanistan.

The intervention comes after new polling by Savanta, commissioned by Christian Aid, revealed over half, 53%, of voters believe that the UK Government has an obligation to enable aid to get into Afghanistan for humanitarian work.

The vote [22 December 2021] on the UN Security Council Resolution 1988 to introduce a humanitarian exception to sanctions on the Taliban means that humanitarian agencies and financial institutions that support them can now move humanitarian funding to Afghanistan via the banking system without fear of prosecution.

The decision follows intense lobbying. Just last month, a coalition of 17 international aid organisations urged world leaders to “identify safe, efficient payment channels” so that funding can be quickly accessed to sustain humanitarian operations.

Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Advocacy and Policy at Christian Aid, said:

“Afghanistan is in crisis with millions on the verge of starvation. Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to marry off daughters to provide food for their children are heartbreaking.

"It is therefore welcome news that the UN Security Council has listened to appeals from Christian Aid and others to revise the sanctions regime to allow humanitarian aid into Afghanistan. A light of hope has now been lit.

"To tackle the hunger crisis and get aid to those in need, the UK Government must now issue clear guidance for UK aid agencies and banks without delay. We have a moral duty to ensure humanitarian operations are supporting the most vulnerable before it is too late."

Savanta interviewed 2197 UK adults online from 3rd Dec to 5th Dec 2021. Data were weighted to be nationally representative of UK adults by age, gender, region, working status and social grade. Savanta is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.

Key findings include:

53% agree that the UK Government has an obligation to enable aid to get into Afghanistan for humanitarian work compared 19% that disagree.

Those aged 18-34 are significantly more likely to agree. 61% of this age group agree as opposed to just 10% who disagree.

Looking at a geographical breakdown, the West Midlands (60%) London (59%) and Scotland (59%) are the regions most likely to agree.

2019 Conservative voters are less likely (40%) to agree compared to all major parties – Labour (71%), LibDem (61%) and SNP (67%).

Text of the NGO coalition letter to G20 leaders below:

Last month, a coalition of 17 international aid organisations warned Afghanistan is “on the verge of collapse” and urged the G20 leaders meeting in Rome to “identify safe, efficient payment channels” so that funding can be quickly accessed to sustain humanitarian operations. Please see the text of the letter below.

–

On October 12th, the G20 declared all Afghans are entitled to live in peace, dignity, and security. But warm words do not feed people. Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse.

Figures released on Monday show how half of all people in Afghanistan are hungry, with nearly 7million one step away from famine.

Drought and conflict underpin this crisis. Compounding that the banking system is completely broken. As Afghanistan’s harsh winter rapidly approaches, food and fuel prices are rocketing and people either simply can’t afford to buy essential supplies or have virtually no access to the money needed to buy them.

The situation is so desperate that many Afghans have sold their final possessions, and some are resorting to desperate coping strategies such as child marriage.

NGOs have worked in Afghanistan for decades, including during the previous Taliban Government. Our teams know how to ensure that aid gets directly to those who need it most. Without a functioning economy and banking system we remain restricted in what we can do.

Urgent international leadership is required. G20 members must act now to ensure cash is allowed back into Afghanistan via the banking system - inaction is punishing the Afghan people for the actions of the Taliban.

The G20 committed to the “expansion and acceleration of as much humanitarian assistance as possible.” G20 members should urgently push for steps to identify safe, efficient payment channels so that funding can be quickly accessed in country to sustain humanitarian operations. Agreements are needed to support the provision of foreign exchange. A humanitarian catastrophe awaits if the international community fails to act.

