UK can lead the world to bring hope to the Afghan people, Christian Aid says

Ahead of a UN online donor pledging conference for Afghanistan today [31 March 2022], the international development agency, Christian Aid, warns the UK government must do more to give hope to the Afghan people facing spiralling food prices.

The summit, to be co-hosted by the UK, Quatar and Germany, has an aim of raising $4.4 billion dollars. To date, the UK Government has only committed £286 million, less than the 2019 level impacted by sweeping cuts to the UK aid budget.

Just last month, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said its Food Price Index reached a new historical record: 21% above its level a year earlier. The FAO is now projecting that wheat prices could rise another 21%.

John Sentamu, Chair of Christian Aid and former Archbishop of York, said:

“We want the summit to achieve three objectives. Firstly, to provide a platform for Afghan civil society, especially for women’s voices to be heard so that they can have full access to education and take their rightful place in society. Next, to stabilise the economy by ensuring the Afghan central bank is supported so that it can function competently and independently. Finally, to make sure multi-year flexible funding - including both humanitarian and development aid - is channelled through local Afghan organisations.

“The UK has a moral imperative to act given its history in the country. Afghanistan, like other struggling countries, mustn’t become a forgotten crisis because of what’s happening in Ukraine.”

Whatever the outcome of the conference, Christian Aid isn’t giving up on its continuing development work in Afghanistan and will go on campaigning to bring hope to its people.

