UAE's fourth aid plane arrives in Kabul to relieve Afghan people

KABUL, 6th September, 2021 (WAM) -- As part of the air bridge, directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to support the Afghan people, the fourth UAE aid plane arrived - in less than 48 hours - to the Afghan capital, Kabul, carrying medical and food aid, to support the humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.

The UAE air bridge continues around the clock to intensify its assistance that benefits thousands of Afghan families, especially women, children and the elderly. This is within the framework of the UAE's longstanding humanitarian approach in extending a helping hand to communities and groups that need assistance, especially during crises.

The UAE is one of the first countries in the world to send urgent humanitarian aid to Kabul after the recent developments in Afghanistan

WAM/Tariq alfaham