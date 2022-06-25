UAE President directs operation of air bridge to provide relief to earthquake victims in Afghanistan

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, an air bridge carrying food and medical supplies has begun operating to Afghanistan, and a medical team and field hospital have been dispatched.

The aid shipment comes as part of the UAE's efforts to address the current situation in Afghanistan and its effective contributions to alleviate the impact of the devastating earthquake that recently struck southeast Afghanistan. The earthquake resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as a shortage of food and medical supplies for a large segment of the population, particularly the elderly, women, and children.