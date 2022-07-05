UAE field hospital begins operating to help earthquake victims in Afghanistan

The field hospital established by the UAE in areas affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan began operating after being equipped with specialised medical staff, equipment, and supplies.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued directives to provide urgent aid for those affected by the earthquake.

The hospital includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders, and two operating rooms on an area of ​​1,000 square metres and will contribute to a rapid medical response for those injured who require urgent medical assistance.

Eisa Salem Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said: "Establishing the field hospital comes as part of the UAE's efforts to respond to challenges and provide rapid medical intervention and life-saving treatment to those in difficult-to-reach areas most affected by the earthquake."

The UAE has diversified its urgent relief assistance to earthquake victims, including various food and medical aid, extending from its commitment to participating in international efforts to address the impact of the earthquake that hit various areas in Afghanistan.