UAE airlifts urgent food and medical assistance to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2021 (WAM) -- The UAE today sent a plane carrying urgent medical and food aid to Afghanistan as part of its contribution to meeting the basic needs of thousands of Afghan families, especially the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.

The urgent assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian role played by the UAE to provide full support to the brotherly Afghan people in such current circumstances by contributing to extending much-needed support to the Afghan people and promoting the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in furtherance of the wise leadership's policy of promoting the values of giving, tolerance and service to humanity.

UAE assistance is not limited to humanitarian aid only. A few days ago, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the UAE hosted thousands of Afghan families and provided them with care in the community temporarily, in addition to taking all appropriate actions to meet their basic needs.

WAM/Tariq alfaham