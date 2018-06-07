07 Jun 2018

Two killed, two injured in Baghlan blast

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

BAGHLAN: The local officials confirmed that at least two people were killed and two others were injured in a blast close to a registration center in northern Baghlan province on Wednesday.

The Afghan media quoted the local officials that the blast took place in Pul-e-Khumri city, after explosive devices, placed close to the door of a registration center and were detonated.

Officials confirmed that the one policeman and an employee of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) were killed and an employee of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and a civilian were injured in the blast.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:

© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.