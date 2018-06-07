Two killed, two injured in Baghlan blast

BAGHLAN: The local officials confirmed that at least two people were killed and two others were injured in a blast close to a registration center in northern Baghlan province on Wednesday.

The Afghan media quoted the local officials that the blast took place in Pul-e-Khumri city, after explosive devices, placed close to the door of a registration center and were detonated.

Officials confirmed that the one policeman and an employee of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) were killed and an employee of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and a civilian were injured in the blast.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the blast.