10 Jul 2019

Two EMERGENCY employees killed in an air strike.

Report
from Emergency - Life Support for Civilian War Victims
Published on 10 Jul 2019 View Original

Gul Ahmad and Musa Khan, two colleagues at EMERGENCY’s First Aid Post in Andar, an easterly district in the province of Ghazni, were killed on Sunday.

Gul Ahmad, the supervisor of the First Aid Post, and Musa Khan, a member of our cleaning staff, were travelling to Ghazni by motorbike when they were killed by an air strike.

Their bodies, which were unrecognisable after the attack, were only identifiable due to EMERGENCY ID badges, a reminder of the organisation they worked for day after day despite the daily risks that exist in an area like Ghazni, one of the provinces most affected by fighting in the country.

EMERGENCY expresses its deepest condolences to the victims’ loved ones and is thinking of our colleagues who continue to work in Afghanistan. We share the deep and unjust sorrow felt by Afghan families every day.

We hope that we will soon see an end to the violence that has torn Afghanistan apart for decades, building on the progress made at the recent talks in Doha.

