Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 20,000 apple, pear, and quince saplings to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Afghanistan

Agriculture has a share of 70 percent in the economy of Afghanistan, which has fertile agricultural lands. While rural life is almost entirely based on agriculture and livestock production across the country, different types of fruits are grown in some other regions, as well. In order to increase agricultural production in Afghanistan, TİKA delivered 20,000 fruit saplings grown in Türkiye to the Ministry with a delivery ceremony, upon the request of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Afghanistan.

It is aimed to distribute part of these saplings across the country in order to help farmers with large orchards to generate income, especially in the provinces of Kabul, Panjshir, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Logar, and Paktia.

The delivery ceremony of the fruit saplings was attended by Cihad Erginay, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Kabul; Abdul Rahman Rashid, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Afghanistan; Caner Bozat, Commercial Attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul; Zühtü ÇAL, TİKA’s Coordinator in Kabul; press members; and other invitees.

At the opening ceremony, Cihad Erginay, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Kabul, said, “It is a well-known fact that Afghanistan has fertile lands. We would like to thank TİKA for developing projects in Afghanistan, as in many other countries around the world, to contribute to the development of the country and its economy. Last week, we opened TİKA’s project “Rehabilitation Center and Social Green Space Park” at Afghanistan’s largest drug treatment hospital. The reason why I referred to that project is the connection between the fruit sapling distribution project and drug treatment. The development of agricultural lands will lead to a decrease in drug production, which will contribute to the reduction of drug abuse and help addicts engage in fruit production. I believe that the production of economically valuable and marketable fruits, instead of drug crops, will contribute to the development of the national economy.” Erginay added that Türkiye will always stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, just as it has always done, and would also support livestock production in this context.

In his speech, Abdul Rahman Rashid, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Afghanistan, said, “We have deep ties with the Republic of Türkiye. We would like to thank this sister country for its current and past assistance. TİKA delivered 20,000 apple, pear, and quince saplings to us today. Türkiye will also provide potato and corn seeds. We kindly request your support not only for agriculture, but also for livestock production in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has never been able to manage its own water resources properly. We kindly request your cooperation in the proper management of water resources. Lastly, we would like to thank TİKA. We hope such assistance activities will continue.”

In his speech, Zühtü Çal, Coordinator at TİKA’s Program Coordination Office in Kabul, said, “Today, we are delivering 20,000 apple, pear, and quince saplings, which will contribute to the agricultural economy of Afghanistan in the long term. These fruit saplings will be used in training and research activities in the faculties of agriculture at several universities in different provinces of Afghanistan. We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and implement development projects in every field in Afghanistan.”

The ceremony ended after the delivery of saplings.