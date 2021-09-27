Treasury Issues General Licenses and Guidance to Facilitate Humanitarian Assistance in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued two general licenses (GLs) to support the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan. This action continues the U.S. government’s longstanding practice of authorizing the provision of humanitarian goods and services to areas affected by U.S. sanctions. Treasury remains committed to ensuring that U.S. sanctions do not limit the ability of civilians located in Afghanistan to receive humanitarian support from the United States government and international community, while denying assets to the Taliban and other sanctioned entities and individuals.

“Treasury is committed to facilitating the flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support their basic human needs. Treasury will continue to work with financial institutions, international organizations, and the nongovernmental organization (NGO) community to ease the flow of critical resources, like agricultural goods, medicine, and other essential supplies, to people in need, while upholding and enforcing our sanctions against the Taliban, the Haqqani Network, and other sanctioned entities,” said Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea M. Gacki.

As part of this commitment, OFAC issued GL 14, which authorizes the U.S. government, NGOs, and certain international organizations and entities, as well as those acting on their behalf, to engage in the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan or other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan. OFAC also issued GL 15, which authorizes certain transactions related to the exportation or reexportation of agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices (as well as replacement parts, components, and software updates for medical devices). For more information, please see GLs 14 and 15.

Concurrent with this action, OFAC issued four Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs). These FAQs provide additional clarity on the scope of GLs 14 and 15 and provide guidance for non-U.S. persons, including NGOs and foreign financial institutions, engaging in or facilitating transactions for activities authorized for U.S. persons under the GLs. For more information, please see FAQs 928, 929, 930, and 931.

For transactions not otherwise authorized or exempt, OFAC considers license requests on a case-by-case basis and prioritizes applications, compliance questions, and other requests related to humanitarian assistance. For more information regarding the scope of any sanctions program’s requirements or the applicability or scope of any humanitarian-related authorizations, please contact OFAC’s Sanction Compliance and Evaluation Division at (800) 540-6322 or (202) 622-2490, or by email at OFAC_Feedback@treasury.gov.