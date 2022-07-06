The Transition to Peace and Recovery in Rural Afghanistan

On March 15, 2022, the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) officially launched its one-year Area-Based Approach for Development Emergency Initiative (ABADEI) funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of a multi-agency effort to promote socio-economic recovery and strengthen community resilience in Afghanistan. Working in crisis-ridden communities across 11 provinces, the project takes an important step beyond one-off humanitarian assistance by addressing basic human needs with immediate emergency response, including cash for food, health, and other fundamental needs, while supporting communities in their transition towards economic recovery, peacebuilding, and resilience.

The following accounts from community members reflect the impact that the ABADEI programme is already having on individual lives since the project’s commencement