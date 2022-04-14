Tracking Disorder during Taliban Rule in Afghanistan, A Joint ACLED and APW Report (April 2022)

INTRODUCTION

After the 15 August 2021 fall of Kabul to Taliban forces, violence towards civilians has persisted in Afghanistan.

As a result of the heightened risk of violence targeting civilians under Taliban rule, Afghanistan is included in ACLED’s 10 conflicts to worry about in 2022, in part due to the particularly high level of violence targeting women in politics, specifically women who aim to prevent the erosion of the rights of women and girls. Amid ongoing concerns over civilian targeting and an increasingly repressive context for reporting, acquiring information on risks has been severely impacted. Organizations tracking political violence and protests have thus had to adapt to the changing environment to adequately capture trends on the ground.

This report reviews the challenges of sourcing data in Afghanistan in the seven months after the Taliban takeover. It highlights the contribution of Afghan Peace Watch (APW) data to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) dataset, examining how key trends concerning violence targeting civilians, particularly political violence targeting women, are better captured as a result of adaptations made to reporting and sourcing data. The report includes an overview of the clashes that have occurred between Taliban and anti-Taliban forces, as well as between the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS), since the Taliban came to power. Data on Taliban infighting is also reviewed to understand the degree of cohesion in the group as they move from insurgents to the de facto government.

ACLED and APW

ACLED tracks political violence and protest events around the world in real time. ACLED relies on a wide range of trusted sources to code events, adapting as contexts evolve so as to better capture trends on the ground.

ACLED’s Afghanistan data cover 1 January 2017 to the present.

APW is a local conflict observatory established in 2020 which has expanded its scope to monitor developments on the ground in Afghanistan through a strong network of reporters. APW offers credible information on protests, human rights violations, and other security matters.

ACLED and APW formalized a partnership in February 2021.