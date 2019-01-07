07 Jan 2019

The Top Conflicts to Watch in 2019: Afghanistan

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original

Blog Post by Center for Preventive Action

Of the thirty contingencies included in this year’s Preventive Priorities Survey, an increase in violence and instability in Afghanistan, resulting from a Taliban insurgency and potential collapse of the government, was assessed as a top tier priority for the United States in 2019. The contingency was deemed highly likely to occur and, if it does, of having a moderate impact on U.S. interests.

Violence increased across Afghanistan in 2018. The Taliban continued to make territorial gains, attack the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, and carry out bombings across the country. In October 2018, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction’s quarterly report stated that Afghan government control or influence over its districts had reached its lowest level, covering only 55.5 percent of territory [PDF].

