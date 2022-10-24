Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated and equipped a school for students with hearing impairment in Afghanistan.

TİKA carried out maintenance and repair works at Herat Vocational High School for Deaf, located in Herat, Afghanistan. TİKA improved the physical infrastructure of the school and provided technological equipment and teaching materials.

The opening ceremony of the renovated school was attended by Sinan İlhan, the Republic of Türkiye's Consul General to Herat; Anwar Ul Haq Jemen, Director for Technical and Vocational Education; Arafat Deniz, TİKA's Coordinator in Herat; İnal Çelikçi, the Principal of Afghan-Turkish Education School in Herat; and teachers and students from the vocational school.

In his speech at the ceremony, Sinan İlhan, the Republic of Türkiye's Consul General to Herat, stated that Türkiye always stands in solidarity with Afghanistan and that he was happy to see that the school for students with hearing impairment now has the same educational standards as schools in Türkiye.

Gratitude to TİKA and Türkiye

In his speech at the ceremony held for the delivery of student desks and chairs, stationery items, student bags, drawing materials, and computer equipment, Anwar Ul Haq Jemen, Director for Technical and Vocational Education, thanked TİKA and Türkiye for their support, noting that the Republic of Türkiye extends a helping hand to the people of Afghanistan in both good times and bad times.

Arafat Deniz, TİKA's Coordinator in Herat, delivered a speech at the ceremony and stated that TİKA aims to give people hope and opportunities with its activities and projects during the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.

Deniz added that they prioritized supporting disadvantaged groups in order to contribute to the social integration of people with disabilities.

Herat Vocational High School for Deaf, which was put into service in 2012, has so far had a total of 300 students with hearing impairment, including 150 boys and 150 girls