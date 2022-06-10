Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided 2,000 malnutrition kits to Afghanistan to prevent the increase in diseases associated with malnutrition.

TİKA provided 2,000 malnutrition kits to Afghanistan to prevent the increase in diseases associated with malnutrition. Malnutrition kits were delivered to the Provincial Directorates of Health of Helmand and Zabul in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan. In his speech at the ceremony, Sayed Ahmad Said, Provincial Director of Health of Helmand, stated that malnutrition kits were of vital importance, and thanked the government and people of Türkiye for their assistance.

"A life-saving project"

Abdul Hakim Hakimi, Provincial Director of Health of Zabul, noted that Afghanistan was going through difficult times and that these malnutrition kits would save the lives of thousands of families. Hakimi stressed the importance of the project and said, "Malnourished mothers are unable to feed their children adequately. As a result, families are suffering from various diseases and are directly at risk of death." Hakimi underlined that such meaningful live-saving projects are only implemented by genuinely friendly and sister countries.

"The rate of death from malnutrition is high"

Zühtü Çal, TİKA's Coordinator in Kabul, stated that health was one of the areas where TİKA has been most active in Afghanistan. He added that they took an important responsibility, since the rate of death from malnutrition is high across the country, and that they would try to do their best in this area, as well as in other areas for development. Çal said, "Malnutrition support kits will be delivered to the mothers of children who have been diagnosed with malnutrition as a result of the examinations performed at healthcare institutions."

Malnutrition kits contain 15 kg of fortified flour, 30 tablets of multivitamins, 800 g of fortified oil, a box of BP-5 biscuits, and 400 g of MN powder (a mix of beans and chickpeas).