Through Drought, Snow and Conflict, USAID Responds in Afghanistan

USAID Assists Drought-Affected Families with Food and Nutrition Support as Winter Approaches in Afghanistan

Poor rainfall, harsh winter, ceaseless conflict, long-term displacement.

Any one of these hardships would be too much to bear, but as drought and conflict drive widespread humanitarian need throughout Afghanistan, many families are facing them all.

This year, Afghanistan is in the midst of the most severe drought since 2011, increasing the humanitarian needs of households struggling to cope with multiple shocks. Households who depend on farming and herding for their income and food have seen their livelihoods decimated by poor rainfall and high temperatures.

Many herders have had to sell their livestock because their grazing land is damaged, particularly in north and west Afghanistan. As of mid-2018, at least 3.5 million Afghans across 20 provinces are acutely food insecure as a result of the drought, according to the UN. In addition, the number of people displaced by drought in 2018 — more than 249,000 people — has almost surpassed the number of people displaced by conflict.

The looming Afghan winter is unforgiving. To help communities in need, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace is providing emergency food and nutrition assistance, including critical support for drought and winter response activities, to help vulnerable families meet their critical food needs through the frigid winter months amidst drought.

USAID partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) has supported the most at-risk people since the first signs of drought. WFP already reached more than 1 million people across 15 provinces with emergency food assistance — including split peas, salt, and vegetable oil — and supported access to food in local markets between July and October, and it plans to reach up to 2.5 million people with life-saving food by the end of 2018.

To meet this goal before the worst of winter makes roads to remote, drought-affected areas impassable, WFP is pre-positioning urgently needed assistance in advance. For example, WFP transports supplies across the Amu Darya River from neighboring Tajikistan to reach Afghanistan’s northern provinces, depositing the food and specialized nutrition products in warehouses, stores, and health centers as close as possible to the people who need it.