Terms of Reference for the Education Cluster

CONTEXT AND JUSTIFICATION

This Terms of Reference (TOR) is revised from the previous Afghanistan Education in Emergencies Working Group ToR developed in 2016. The suggested changes reflect the contextual shifts in the country and respond to the current education needs.

OBJECTIVES OF THE CLUSTER

The purpose of the Education Cluster is to ensure a well-coordinated, strategic, adequate, coherent, and effective humanitarian response in the education sector in Afghanistan. More specifically, the Education Cluster strives to address specific challenges related to Education in Emergencies (EiE) in Afghanistan, including planning, preparedness, and information management at national and subnational levels. The group will leverage EiE expertise and experience from partner agencies, building a broad-based ownership, credibility, tools and recommendations on EiE issues, opening a dialogue space for a more harmonized, standardized approach to the delivery of education to children and young people affected by emergencies.