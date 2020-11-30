Afghanistan
Terms of Reference - Afghanistan: An Evaluation of WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022)
Attachments
1. Background
- The purpose of these Terms of Reference (TOR) is to provide key information to stakeholders about the Country Strategic Plan Evaluation (CSPE), 2018-2022, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents WFP Country Strategic Plan (CSP) activities in Afghanistan and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation, questions, approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.
1.1. INTRODUCTION
- CSPEs encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next CSP and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on CSP and WFP Evaluation Policy.