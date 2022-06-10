A Team of Medical Volunteers Provide Health Services for the People of Afghanistan

A team of 11 medical volunteers formed by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Yeryüzü Doktorları Association performed examinations, treatment procedures, and surgical operations for the citizens of Afghanistan.

A team of 11 medical volunteers, including 2 urology specialists, 2 anesthesiologists, 2 operating room nurses, 2 anesthetic technicians, and 3 coordinators, formed by TİKA and Yeryüzü Doktorları Association, performed urology examinations, treatment procedures, and surgical operations in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, from May 18 to 27, 2022.

120 examinations and 36 operations were performed

The team performed 120 examinations and 36 surgical operations at Al Hayat Hospital with the support of Afghanistan Islamic Medical Association, and conducted a series of health screenings for the citizens of Afghanistan, who are unable to access health services due to financial and technical difficulties.

The medical team also shared their knowledge and experience by providing applied and theoretical training to Afghan healthcare providers.