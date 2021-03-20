Teachers in schools and universities set to receive the COVAX COVID-19 vaccine

Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 March 2021 – Today, ahead of schools re-opening on 21 March, the Ministry of Public Health has prioritized teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine so that schools stay open, teachers stay safe and children keep learning.

COVAX – a coalition of partners including the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Aliance, UNICEF and WHO – was created to ensure that as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out around the world, the process is done fairly so that all countries, especially the poorest, receive vaccines and are better able to protect their most vulnerable populations.

COVAX has shipped 468 000 doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine from the AstraZeneca Serum Institute of India, in Mumbai to Afghanistan. The delivery is part of a first wave of arrivals that will continue in the coming weeks and months.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world and children have paid the highest price as school doors shut and students were denied their right to education and, in many cases, protection.

Last year in Afghanistan, nationwide school closures disrupted the learning of almost 10 million children. The longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return.

Vaccinating teachers is a critical step towards making sure schools reopen, stay open, children return to class and lessons commence.

“When schools closed last year, children’s worlds shrunk. Learning was lessened. Play was paused. Friendships faltered. And futures were compromised – we saw children forced into dangerous labour and girls into early marriage,” said Sheema Sen Gupta, Representative a.i, UNICEF Afghanistan. “That’s why we’re looking forward to schools opening on 21 March. And why we’re pleased that Dr Majrooh has prioritized teachers for the next wave of vaccines. Together, we’ll get Afghanistan’s children back to their books, their friends and their studies - the foundation of every strong nation.”

Last month the Government of Afghanistan received 500 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from India. These were administrated to frontline health workers, under the leadership of the Ministry of Public Health.

“Ensuring the safety and health of our compatriots is one of our highest priorities. The COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out in Afghanistan has gone through rigorous reviews and testing and is safe for use, said Dr Wahid Majrooh, acting Minister of the Ministry of Public Health. “The start of the new academic year is due and the only way to assure the safety of teachers is through administering the vaccine,” he added.

“With schools set to re-open in late March, WHO is delighted that teachers are among the key priority groups being vaccinated. This will ensure students can safely return to schools and those whom they interact with could also be protected by extension. WHO is working closely with the MoPH to ensure that the vaccination for other priority groups could begin soon. To scale-up the efforts, 2000 newly recruited vaccinators are planned for WHO supported training this month,” said Dr David Lai, WHO Officer in Charge.