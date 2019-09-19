Taliban suicide attacks kill at least 48

On Tuesday, September 17th 2019, two Taliban suicide attacks killed at least 48. One occurred at a campaign rally in Parwan province and the other in central Kabul.

The first attack was carried out by a motorcycle bomber at the checkpoint leading to the election rally. The bombing left 26 dead and 42 wounded.

Just over an hour later, another blast targeted Kabul’s Green Zone, housing the defence ministry, US embassy and NATO headquarters, among others. The attack left 22 killed and 42 wounded.

Afghanistan was the country worst impacted by explosive weapons in August; with 734 civilian casualties from such violence last month. Violence appears to be worsening in Afghanistan, with the capital particularly impacted. Over 57% of civilian casualties occurred in Kabul.

92% of civilian casualties in Afghanistan were caused by IEDs – 56% were from suicide attacks alone.

The attacks seen in 2019 are set to make this year the worst recorded in Afghanistan since AOAV began the monitor in 2010. Between January and August 2019, AOAV has recorded 3,068 civilian casualties from explosive violence in Afghanistan. No previous year has seen more civilian casualties in the same period.

AOAV condemns the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. All actors should stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians.