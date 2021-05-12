TİKA's Ramadan Present to Orphans in Afghanistan

Through its Mazar-i-Sharif Office, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) gave Eid al-Fitr presents to 350 orphaned children living in the orphanages in the Balkh and Badakhshan provinces of Afghanistan.

TİKA gifted Ramadan presents to a total of 350 orphaned children, 94 of them staying in the Mazar-i-Sharif orphanage in the Balkh province and 256 of them in the orphanage in the Badakhshan province. The Ramadan presents consisted of clothing, shoes, bags and education materials such as stationery supplies.

The handover ceremony, which was held at the Mazar-i-Sharif provincial orphanage, was attended by Semih Lütfü Turgut, Consul General of Turkey in Mazar-i-Sharif; Dr. Muhammed Afzal Hadid, President of the Provincial Council of Balkh; Matiullah Metin, Director of Labor and Social Affairs of the Balkh province; and the orphanage personnel.

Having wished a happy holiday for the children, Consul General Turgut delivered the gift packages prepared by TİKA to children, hoping that they would use them in better days.

Dr. Muhammed Afzal Hadid, President of the Provincial Council of Balkh, stated that the building, the equipment and all materials of the orphanage had been procured by TİKA, expressed his deepest gratitude towards the people and the government of Turkey and TİKA for their support, and also thanked for the Ramadan presents for the children.

Presents were also simultaneously given to the children staying in the Badakhshan provincial orphanage with the attendance of the Badakhshan local officials.