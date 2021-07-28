TİKA Supports Afghanistan’s Fight against the Pandemic

The remote training program “Methods to Combat COVID-19,” which was organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in cooperation with the Association for Health and Civilization and the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan with the participation of 22 Afghan healthcare providers, has been completed.

The two-day training program, which was prepared by 13 medical specialists working at various universities and hospitals in Turkey, was organized with the participation of 22 Afghan healthcare providers, as part of the Emergency Medicine Capacity Building Program (ATKAP), launched by TİKA.

Throughout the training program, trainers shared their extensive knowledge and experience on the causes of COVID-19, the way it has spread over time, its clinical features and radiological manifestations, and practices in our country regarding the diagnosis process, the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, intensive care practices, prevention methods, contact tracing, and hospital management during the pandemic. Afghan healthcare providers were greatly interested in the interactive training.

Final session of the training program was attended by Dr. Mohammad Azeem Zmarial Kakar, Director of International Relations at the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan, and Uğur Tanyeli, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations and Partnerships at TİKA. In his speech, Dr. Kakar thanked TİKA and the instructors for organizing this training program, which would be very useful for them in their fight against the pandemic, since the third wave of COVID-19 began in Afghanistan. Uğur Tanyeli, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations and Partnerships at TİKA, delivered a speech as well and stated that TİKA has implemented many important health projects and that he believed that the training program was very important as it would contribute to the diagnosis and treatment process of many Afghan patients. He thanked all the participants and trainers.

With ATKAP, TİKA conveys Turkey’s experience in the health industry to different parts of the world. In this context, it is aimed to continue to organize the training programs titled “Methods to Combat COVID-19” in various countries.