TİKA’s Erenler Sofrası Program Reaches Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed food packages to 1,400 families in need in the northern provinces of Afghanistan as part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan program.

TİKA remembered families in need in Afghanistan this Ramadan, as it does every year. It provided assistance to families in nine provinces in northern Afghanistan as part of the Erenler Sofrası program, launched in 2021.

Food packages provided by TİKA continue to be distributed to families in need who left their houses due to internal conflicts and drought, sought shelter in city centers, and lived under challenging conditions in the northern provinces of Afghanistan.

Packages containing food items such as 50 kg of flour, 10 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, shell beans, tomato paste, and salt have been delivered to those in need in many regions in northern Afghanistan, from Badakhshan to Faryab, since the early days of Ramadan.

In Afghanistan, TİKA’s Erenler Sofrası distribution program continued with the ceremony held in Mazar-i-Sharif.

The ceremony was attended by Semih Lütfü Turgut, the Republic of Turkey’s Consul General to Mazar-i-Sharif; Dr. Naci Yorulmaz, TİKA’s Vice President; Dr. Mohammad Afzal Hadid, Director of the Provincial Council of Balkh Province; administrators of Balkh Province; and press members.

In his speech, Semih Lütfü Turgut, the Republic of Turkey’s Consul General to Mazar-i-Sharif, stated that Turkey is there for the people of Afghanistan with all its institutions. When explaining TİKA’s Erenler Sofrası program, Turgut said, “Erens are those who keep their table and door open.”

In the ceremony, TİKA’s Vice President Dr. Naci Yorulmaz underlined that TİKA’s distribution programs in Afghanistan reached 34 provinces through its offices in Mazar-i-Sharif, Kabul, and Herat. Yorulmaz said, “As TİKA and the Republic of Turkey, we will always stand in solidarity with you, doing good deeds and providing assistance. Regardless of the difficult circumstances, we will continue to be there for you and run towards goodness together.”

Dr. Afzal Hadid, Director of the Provincial Council of Balkh Province, expressed his endless gratitude to TİKA for its humanitarian assistance activities and referred to the long-lasting historical ties between the two countries. The ceremony ended with the distribution of Ramadan food packages.