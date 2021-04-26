TİKA Provides Ramadan Aid to Needy Families in Afghanistan

As part of the Erenler Sofrası Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food aid to 300 needy families who live in the Kapisa province.

During the assistance program that has been carried out in cooperation with the Kapisa Provincial Directorate of Labor and Social Affairs, needy families were handed out a sack of flour, 10 kg of rice, 5 liters of oil, 4 packs of pasta, 2 kg of green tea, 4 kg of shell beans, 4 kg of sugar, 800 grams of tomato paste and a pack of date.

Having set the first table of Ramadan in the Kapisa province of Afghanistan this year, TİKA will continue its food aid programs so that the Afghan people, our brother nation, can have an easier Ramadan.

Along with the food aid programs that will be carried out in the Laghman, Oruzgan, Parwan and Maidan Wardak provinces in the upcoming days, TİKA will provide aid to 1500 Afghan families during the month of Ramadan.