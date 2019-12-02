TİKA Provides Food Aid to War Stricken Families in Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food aid to a thousand war-stricken families in the provinces of Takhar and Faryab in Afghanistan.

According to the statement of TİKA Mazar-e-Sharif Office, TİKA provided food aid to a thousand families who have been displaced and live under difficult conditions due to the recent terrorist incidents and internal conflicts in the districts of Yangi Qala, Darqad, Khawajah Bahawodin, Chah Ab, Khwaja Ghar, and Baharak in the province of Takhar, and the district of Qurghan in the province of Faryab.

In the statement, it is noted that the food packages distributed within the scope of humanitarian assistance included flour, rice, oil, granulated sugar, green tea, tomato paste, salt, and kidney beans.