TİKA Provided Support to Schools in Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided tables and desks to schools in Khost and Ghazna located in the south of Afghanistan.

Paying special attention to the development of education and health in Afghanistan, TİKA provided tables and desks for high schools called Puhand Abdulhay Habibi with 8,000 students in Khost and Alfeth with 5,000 students, also for Jahan Malike Girls' and Ali Industrial High Schools in Ghazna.

Tables and desks were delivered to the provincial education directorates of these provinces.

Stating that this support is very important for the future of Afghanistan, the provincial education directors thanked the friendly country Turkey and TİKA for the project.