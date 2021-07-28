TİKA Provided Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TİKA) Mazar-i-Sharif Office provided humanitarian assistance to 1500 families in the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif, Sheberghan, and Maymana in northern Afghanistan.

People living in villages and districts in northern Afghanistan started to flee their homes and seek shelter in city centers due to the conflicts that have increased recently. The failure to provide the necessary assistance for the suddenly increasing population in city centers led to great grievances.

TİKA delivered aid parcels containing staples to 1500 families who struggled to survive under difficult conditions in Mazar-i-Sharif, Sheberghan, and Maymana, cities with the highest migration rates.