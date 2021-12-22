TİKA Helps Families in Need in Panjshir, Afghanistan

In cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees and Returnees, the support of food parcels and blanket was provided to 500 displaced families in need from Panjshir.

Aid parcels containing various basic food materials such as flour, rice, oil, pasta and blankets considering the winter conditions in the country were delivered to families in need in Panjshir within the scope of the project carried out in cooperation with TİKA Kabul Program Coordination Office and Afghanistan Ministry of Refugees and Returnees.

In the aid parcel distribution program attended by the Ministry of Refugees and Returnees, Provincial Directorate of Migration officials and local media members, such as TRT and Anadolu Agency, the support of Turkey, a friendly and sister country, and TİKA, the official development institution, as always, and especially during the difficult times Afghanistan is going through now was emphasized.

At the end of the program, aid parcels were delivered to the families in need.