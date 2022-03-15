TİKA has provided health services to more than 12 million people in northern Afghanistan in 17 years

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided health services to more than 12 million people in Afghanistan since 2005 through the healthcare institutions it supports. Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Hospital and Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Children's Hospital has so far served 4.5 million and nearly 3 million patients, respectively.

As part of the health services protocols signed between TİKA and the Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan in 2005, the Agency has provided health services to millions of Afghans through the healthcare institutions in northern Afghanistan.

As of the end of 2021, TİKA has contributed to the health services provided to a total of 12,100,000 people through the healthcare institutions it supports in the said region of Afghanistan. Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Hospital and Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Children's Hospital played a major role in providing these services.

A school was opened to meet the need for midwives in the hospital established

Located in Maymana in Faryab Province, the 170-bed Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Hospital served 4,523,567 people until it was transferred to Afghan authorities in 2019.

Between 2005 and 2019, TİKA provided health services with a staff of 221 people, including 51 physicians, 57 nurses, and 95 other healthcare professionals.

TİKA also opened Maymana Midwife Training School in 2010 to provide the midwifery services needed by the hospital, which has several units such as an emergency department, an outpatient department, a general surgery department, a pediatric unit, a malnutrition treatment department, a gynecology department, a vaccination center, a pharmacy, a radiology department, an X-ray department, a laboratory, and a blood bank. The school, which has a staff of 25 people, met the need for midwives in the hospital and the health center in the region by training 94 midwives to date.

More than 2 million patients have been treated in the children's hospital

Having been supported by TİKA since 2005, Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Children's Hospital is located in Sheberghan in Jowzjan Province and has 110 beds.\ As the "only children's hospital in northern Afghanistan," the healthcare institution has several fully-equipped units, including a pediatric unit, a newborn intensive care unit, an emergency department, an intensive care unit, an infectious diseases department, and a pediatric surgery department. As of the end of 2021, the hospital provides health services with a staff of 139 people, including 24 physicians, 7 of whom are specialists; 40 nurses; and 75 other healthcare providers. 2,986,000 patients have been treated in the hospital so far. 1278 surgeries have been performed in the hospital, which served 250,000 people in 2021 only.

More than 4 million patients have been provided with maternal and child health services\ Supported by TİKA in Taloqan and Khwaja Bahauddin in Takhar Province, Afghanistan-Türkiye Friendship Maternal and Child Health Clinics provide various services including prenatal and postnatal examinations and malnutrition treatment. More than 4 million patients have been treated in these clinics, which served 350,000 people in 2021 only. With a staff of 66 people, these clinics have vaccinated a total of 125,000 people.\ TİKA also built clinics offering basic and comprehensive health services in the country, and donated medical equipment and furniture. In addition to the clinics in various villages and cities across the country, the Agency built a 30-bed hospital service building in Samangan Province. The clinics serve 12,000 people every year. TİKA renovated many hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of Health across the country and provided medical supplies and equipment to these healthcare institutions.