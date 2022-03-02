TİKA Drilled Water Wells for Hospitals in Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) drilled water wells and put them into service at Ataturk Children’s Hospital and the 1,000-bed Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

A 200-meter-deep water well was drilled for Ataturk Children’s Hospital, which is one of the largest children’s hospitals in Afghanistan. In addition, a 150-meter-deep water well was drilled, and a water tank with a capacity of 25 tonnes was built at the 1,000-bed Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment, which is the largest treatment center for drug addiction in Afghanistan.

The 150-bed Ataturk Children’s Hospital is the second largest children’s hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and has 252 staff members. The water wells drilled at Ataturk Children’s Hospital and Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment are expected to serve 1,000 and 10,000 people each month, respectively.

During the delivery of the water wells, Ghulam Hassan Kamil, Chief Physician of Ataturk Children’s Hospital, stated that the Republic of Türkiye provided both financial and moral support for their hospital at all times, and thanked for the support provided. Muhammed Taher Sultani, Chief Physician of the 1,000-bed Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment, said that he was pleased that the problems with the access of the hospital staff and patients to water have been resolved.

Mr. Zühtü Çal, TİKA’s Coordinator in Kabul, noted that TİKA attached great importance to education and health in Afghanistan and that he was pleased that the water wells drilled contributed to the solution of the water problems at these health centers. He stressed that they would continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in the future.