Swedish Committee for Afghanistan helps earthquake-affected families

Following the devastating earthquake in the southeastern provinces of Afghanistan, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) distributed aid packages including In-kind Food Baskets, Non-Food Items, Hygiene Items, and Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance to 500 affected families worth a total of 225,000 US dollars after a rapid assessment at the scene. The United Nation Development Program (UNDP) under Area Based Approach to Development Emergency Initiative (ABADEI) program funded this emergency response assistance.

On 22 June 2022 at 01.30 am, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the southeastern provinces of Afghanistan and surrounding areas. According to reports, 2,500 people were killed and wounded in Paktika and Khost provinces. However, the worst casualties were in the Gyan and Barmal districts of Paktika province, where heavy financial losses were incurred to the residents.

Following a swift assessment by the SCA, an emergency assistance including food, non-food items, wash and shelter-related items distributed to the families of the victims and severely affected households in both districts.

An aged woman named Khan Bibi in Gyan district said “Eleven members of my family were killed, and the rest injured. Our house was completely destroyed, and our animals were also killed in this earthquake”

Eighteen members of an eight-year-old girl called Qesmata, a resident of Barmal district were killed in this quake. “My father also died in the quake,” she added.

One of the aids recipients, 12-years old Karim Khan who has lost six members of his family, including his parents, said “The SCA and UNDP gave us all the necessary utensils we need at home. I am very happy for that” Karim Khan is now left alone to take care of his family of three members.

The series of this assistance will last for a total of three months and will be extended to the same families over the next two months through ABADEI. The ABADEI project is a joint project of the SCA and the UNDP.

Mr. Aasish Rangan, on behalf of SCA, and Ms. Surayo Buzurukova, on behalf of the UNDP, Head of SCA’s Ghazni Regional Management Office and his colleagues were present at the distribution event.

