The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan established a midwifery training center in 4 provinces of Afghanistan

The political transition in August 2021 has brought many challenges and restrictions, especially in the healthcare sector. Despite all the challenges, SCA continues to provide healthcare services in Afghanistan.

SCA established a midwifery training center in Parwan, Nuristan, Samangan and Panjshir Provinces where the entrance examination for the Community Midwifery Education (CME) was conducted by the technical and management team of SCA in Parwan and Panjshir provinces.

During student admission process this year, 20 qualified students out of 120 applicants from six distant districts of Parwan province and 5 other students out of 30 applicants from different districts of Panjshir province were admitted for the classes of the midwifery institute. The graduated midwives will be assigned in their home villages and areas to serve the needy people.

Samangan CME School is in its second year or 4th semester where 21 students from different areas like Dara suf Bala, Dara suf Payaan , Khuram , Sarbagh and Hazrat sultan are studying midwifery there.

Nuristan CME school contains 16 students from different parts of the province where the students have progressed to the 4th semester. The school trains the students in English and Computer besides their core subjects. Moreover, there is a kindergarten in the school where currently 15 children of the trainees are taken care of.

SCA recorded 1.77 million patient visits in 2021 with 973 000 of these were women, trained 25 midwives and 24 nurses and built two child and maternity health centers. SCA has taken over responsibility for all healthcare services in Nuristan province, one of Afghanistan’s poorest and most vulnerable provinces in terms of healthcare.