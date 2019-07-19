OVERVIEW

The Sustaining Health Outcomes through the Private Sector (SHOPS) Plus Afghanistan is a five-year project to strengthen the impact and sustainability of the Afghan Social Marketing Organization (ASMO). ASMO is a local social marketing organization established with support from USAID to promote family planning (FP), diarrhea prevention and management, as well as nutrition via the national distribution of water purification tablets, oral rehydration salts and other diarrhea therapies, and family planning and other products at affordable prices. SHOPS Plus increases demand for such products through social and behavior change communications (SBCC) campaigns.

ACTIVITIES

To increase geographic availability and distribution methods of current and new ASMO products

To launch new priority health products

To increase consumers' knowledge and demand for ASMO products and services

To improve health and other service providers' knowledge and skills

To increase revenue from, and cost efficiency of, ASMO products

To strengthen ASMO's technical capacity

To strengthen ASMO's institutional capacity

To strengthen ASMO's financial sustainability

ACCOMPLISHMENTS