Survey of the Psychosocial State of the Youth from Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs), Returnees and their Host-Communities – A Synopsis

Introduction/Background

The Hamdeli Project is a partnership between the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Kabul Office and the European Union, which aims to facilitate social cohesion, build tolerance, and improve co-existence among IDPs, returnees, and host communities through arts and sports in Herat and Nangarhar provinces.

In 2019, UNESCO commissioned Assess, Transform and Reach Consulting to conduct a baseline assessment for the project. The assessment was necessary to strengthen the project results framework and develop of a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation methodology. ATR in collaboration with the UNESCO Kabul Office Project Team designed a multi-pronged study that began with a desk review of relevant literature. The second phase involved a focused mapping of cultural and sports grassroots level organizations with a similar focus ‘using arts and sports for improving social cohesion’, and to understand how their activities and programs could be built upon, scaled up and expanded through grants under the Hamdeli project. The third phase explored the socio-economic profiles of each area, the psychosocial needs of the target population, as well as their levels of social re-integration.

What the Data Says

The desk review highlighted that as of late 2018, Herat (Province) hosted approximately 800,000 IDPs from neighbouring provinces. Nangarhar province hosted the second largest number of returnees and IDPs. In both geographic locations, conflict was cited as a major cause of displacement, with natural disasters such as floods and droughts also contributing somewhat to displacement as well. Increased returns, protracted displacements, and a weakened social fabric often leads to conflicts, especially involving access to resources, and economic and social services. Many IDPs and returnees feel that they are the victims of distrust, fear, and misinformation, stereotyping and ultimately unequal treatment, discrimination, and exclusion by the host ...

In Nangarhar, 52.8% of the youth surveyed (63.1% boys, and 42.4% girls) played sports with other young people. Parents (73.1%) stated that their children (of different ages) played with other children. The majority (83%), inclusive of youth and their parents, marked cricket as the most popular sport, followed by football (14%) and volleyball (5.5%). Cricket was the most popular sport among children, as reported by parents, among all groups (returnees 87.4%, IDPs 68.2%, host communities 78.3%), followed by football (returnees 11.9%, IDPs 13.5%, host communities 15.5%), and volleyball (returnees 7.3%, IDPs 6.1%, host communities 4.3%). In Herat, around one-third (31.3%) of youth reported that they played sports with other youth in the village (42.7% males and 19.9% female). Parents (35.3%) said that their children practice some sports activities. The most popular sport among young people was ...

A little over a quarter of the participants (26%) reported participating in cultural activities. Respondents highlighted debates, storytelling, reading, painting, and music as the most popular cultural activities. In Nangarhar, 31.8% of youth respondents reported participating in cultural activities (43.8% male and 19.6% of female). Notable cultural activities among youth were storytelling (28.4%), reading (25%), followed by conferences and debates (24%). IDPs showed a high interest in storytelling (45.2%), while host community youth were also often engaged in conferences and debates (47.1%), with more returnees favouring calligraphy (18.5%). Most young people in Herat reported that they preferred reading (42.3%), followed by attending conferences and debates (30%) and storytelling (10.5%). Among parents in Herat, 23.8% reported that their children participated with their peers in ...

The How

The survey was administered among 2,527 respondents comprising youth and parents from the IDPs, returnees and host communities. It is noteworthy that women constituted 50% of the respondents. As part of the qualitative design, random simple selection approach was used to identify the communities, ensuring representation from secure and insecure districts from each province. To ensure a representative sample, both provinces were divided into three clusters (Rural, Pre-urban and Urban. For the quantitative part, random sampling was used, with a quota for groups (e.g., Youth and Parents). Additionally, purposeful sampling was used for qualitative interviews / IDIs’ participants assured the comprehensive detailed data collection that involved community elders, parents, and youth groups were conducted in both provinces.

The Way Forward

The recommendations laid out below, and detailed out in the body of this report, suggest that targeted programming is more effective at integrating communities, and meeting specific targets such as increasing social integration, and decreasing conflict.

Target the most vulnerable. Provide infrastructure for sports and other cultural activities. Take into consideration the local context. Secure community buy-in. Coordinate with humanitarian organizations to ensure that basic needs are met. Explore and support youth associations that are already promoting or implementing sport and cultural activities. Support facilitation of cricket games and organization of storytelling, debate sessions and calligraphy activities in Nangarhar. Support facilitation of football games and organization of debates sessions, reading, storytelling, and poetry activities in Herat.

A detailed version of the findings can be made available via email(link sends e-mail) upon request.