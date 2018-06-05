Surgical hospital for war victims supported by WHO reports busiest month ever

Kabul, 5 June 2018

WHO-supported Kabul hospital operated by Italian NGO EMERGENCY has reported the busiest month in it's operations' history.

In May 2018, the hospital counted 421 admissions, out of which 409 were war-related injuries.

Program Coordinator Dejan Panic stated that the organization was alarmed. "We have never had over 400 admission in Kabul since the opening of the hospital in spring 2001. The numbers look very worrying".

Health Cluster coordinator David Lai stated that he was "very concerned that the need for urgent conflicted-related trauma care continues to rise in Afghanistan."

He also stated that "Provision of urgent trauma care is one the of priorities of the Health Cluster in Afghanistan."

Dr Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in Afghanistan stated that "this information is very worrying, but also reconfirms the critical important job the EMERGENCY team is doing for the Afghan people." He reaffirmed that "WHO is proud to support the organization's mission."

EMERGENCY has been providing trauma care in Afghanistan since 1999. The organization runs one hospital in Kabul and two other hospitals in Panjshir and Hilmand.

The EMERGENCY Centre in Kabul has 3 operating rooms, an intensive care unit, a sub-intensive care unit and 6 wards for patients. In addition to being a reference point for the Kabul population and neighboring provinces, the centre welcomes incoming patients from remote areas, also thanks to the only free CT unit in the country.

WHO Afghanistan supports EMERGENCY financially.

