Support from TİKA to Education Infrastructure in Afghanistan

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built the perimeter walls of the school, Ebu Davud Sicistani in the district of Keng, in the Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

In 1935, school Sicistani was opened in Keng, which is on the Iranian border of Nimruz, to prevent students attending primary, secondary and high school from being adversely affected by the desert and other external factors. TİKA constructed the perimeter walls of the school and conducted its exterior maintenance.

Şerafeddin Sami, the Director of Education in Keng gave a speech at the ceremony and thanked TİKA for this service. He said that such activities help to foster the close friendship between Türkiye and Afghanistan. Sami wished TİKA maintained its support to the region.

TİKA’s Coordinator in Herat, Arafat Deniz delivered a speech and informed the guests of the development projects run by the Republic of Türkiye through TİKA across the world and stated that such services are being rendered wherever needed.

Deniz said, “Big cities set aside, other provinces and districts need development support more. Therefore, today, we have put an important project into practice. This project is important particularly because of the climate of the region. In the years ahead, we wish to carry out more projects in the rural areas within the bounds of possibility.”