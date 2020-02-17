17 Feb 2020

Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Support Platform for the SSAR

What is the Support Platform for the SSAR?

Support Platform for the SSAR Displacement from and within Afghanistan is entering its fifth decade. It remains the second largest refugee situation in the world, with nearly 5 million individuals affected internally and across borders. The vast majority of Afghan refugees -- some 90 percent -- are hosted by just two countries, the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan. Since its launch in 2012, the three governments have progressively pursued the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) as a regional approach to create an environment conducive to voluntary repatriation and sustainable reintegration inside Afghanistan, while also easing pressure on the host communities. Over the last 18 years, more than 5 million Afghan refugees have been able to return home with UNHCR’s support.
The international community’s affirmation of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) was driven by the imperative to find solutions for the benefit of refugees and host communities alike by translating the longstanding principles of international cooperation and burden and responsibility-sharing into practice. With the GCR’s vision of support platforms as a key means to support these goals, the three Governments launched the SSAR Support Platform in the context of the first Global Refugee Forum in December 2019. This document provides an initial overview of the priority areas for intervention for which we are seeking support for in each country to directly support the objectives of the SSAR.

