The Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees: a Partnership for Solidarity and Resilience

FOREWORD

Recently, we marked a tragic anniversary. It is now forty years since the first Afghan refugees left their country, in what would become one of the biggest displacement crises of our time. At the Islamabad Refugee Summit, convened by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in February 2020, the international community honoured the extraordinary resilience of Afghan refugees, and recognized the exceptional generosity and hospitality of their host countries and communities. Above all, participants reiterated the imperative for solutions – including through a broader partnership base built on solidarity and responsibility-sharing. The Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees, which builds on the Global Compact on Refugees, aims to achieve just that.

There have been immense changes, across the region and globally, since the Support Platform was launched in December 2019 at the first Global Refugee Forum. In the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, insecurity persists, along with many other complex challenges, yet efforts to build greater stability are also in evidence. And across the region, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing millions of vulnerable people further into poverty, with implications for population movements within the region and further afield.

The Support Platform can play an important role in driving potential solutions, including in the context of the peace process, and preserving and strengthening the investments and hard-won gains of the past. The needs of Afghans and their host communities are vast, calling for complementary, prioritised investments by a wide range of partners, to ensure the most efficient and impactful use of resources. This is where the Support Platform can help.

The integrated projects presented here are designed to respond to the most urgent priority needs. They have been identified jointly by the Islamic Governments of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, UNHCR and other stakeholders within the framework of the SSAR. The portfolio is geared towards building the resilience of individuals and communities, and enabling solutions, and is designed to be scaleable. Complementary investments are invited – by bilateral and multilateral development actors, international financial institutions, the UN system, the private sector, NGOs and civil society – in support of the Governments’ efforts to address the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on refugees, their hosts and other affected communities, and to make progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan, the projects support generous Government efforts to include Afghan refugees in national systems and social services, notably in the areas of health, education, youth empowerment and the development of human capital towards solutions.

In the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the focus is on twenty priority areas of return and reintegration (PARRs).

The United Nations system has recently committed to pursuing area-based humanitarian, development and peace investments in the PARRs, as a means of confidence-building and supporting the peace process.

This common vision should create new momentum towards the establishment of conditions for sustainable return and reintegration, by tackling some of the drivers of displacement and humanitarian crises through a whole of society approach.

The generosity of the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan, as the two principal host countries, must be supported and sustained. For too long, they have shouldered a vastly disproportionate responsibility, and this must be accorded recognition, and more equitably shared. At the same time, the people of Afghanistan must not be abandoned at this critical moment in their country’s recent history.

The Global Compact on Refugees was a response to the imperative of a more predictable and effective response to refugee flows, and more equitable burden-sharing, especially in large-scale protracted refugee situations.

Now is the time to make that commitment real.

I encourage donors to help drive the Support Platform, both through direct support and by helping mobilise additional resources, including from development partners and the private sector. Through the Support Platform, we have the possibility to transform the lives of millions of refugees and their hosts, and to galvanise progress towards solutions. By contrast, the costs of inaction would be high - measured in generations still in limbo, increased population flows, and deepening socioeconomic, peace and security consequences as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic resonates across the region.

Now is the moment – if ever there was one – to stand in solidarity with Afghan refugees and their hosts, help build resilience and solutions, and avert another decade of displacement and despair.