Support for Afghanistan and its Neighboring Countries from the FY2021 Supplementary Budget

On December 20, the Government of Japan decided to contribute a total of approximately 109 million US dollars from the FY2021 supplementary budget to Afghanistan and its neighboring countries to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Government of Japan will provide assistance to directly address humanitarian needs in areas such as healthcare, food and nutrition, protection, water and sanitation, as well as livelihood improvement to Afghanistan and its neighboring countries including Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan through 16 international organizations to improve the humanitarian situation in which the Afghan people are currently situated.

The Government of Japan will continue to provide support and stand with the people of Afghanistan, and play an active role to realize stability in the region.

Amount of assistance and implementing agencies by country;

(1) Afghanistan: 100 million USD United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), International Organization for Migration (IOM), Food and Agricultural Organization in the United Nations (FAO), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), United Nations Mine Action Services (UNMAS), United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)

(2) Iran: 4.01million USD UNODC, UNFPA, WFP, UNHCR, IOM

(3) Pakistan: 3.72 million USD WFP, UNHCR, UNICFF

(4) Tajikistan: 0.99 million USD WFP, UNICEF

(5) Uzbekistan: 0.43 million USD UNICEF