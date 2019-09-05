05 Sep 2019

Suicide car bombing kills 10 in Kabul

Today, September 5th 2019, a suicide car bomber detonated at a checkpoint near the headquarters of Afghanistan’s NATO forces and the US embassy in Kabul, killing 10 and injuring 42.

The blast destroyed cars and shops in a busy and heavily fortified area.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing, which came as a US envoy is meant to meet with Afghanistan’s president to discuss a deal ‘in principle’ that has been reached with the Taliban on American troop withdrawal.

On Monday, a Taliban suicide truck bomber targeted Green Village, a compound used by international organizations in Kabul, killing at least 16 people and wounding 119.

Violence continues to escalate in Afghanistan and the capital appears to be the worst impacted.

In July 2019, Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) recorded over 1,000 civilian casualties from explosive violence in Afghanistan.

This was the highest number of monthly civilian casualties recorded in Afghanistan since AOAV began monitoring casualties from explosive violence in October 2010.

Civilians accounted for 66% (1,013) of the total casualties from explosive violence (1,540). Of the civilians killed and injured, 89% (901) were from improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Suicide attacks alone were responsible over half of all civilian casualties (53%).

Kabul was the city most impacted in July 2019, with almost a third of all civilian casualties occurring in the capital (30%).

In the first seven months of 2019 as a whole, there were 2,340 civilian casualties from explosive violence in the beleaguered nation. There were at least 21 suicide attacks in this time, responsible for 1,051 casualties – of which civilians account for 70%.

Despite such levels of harm in Afghanistan, AOAV have also found that the UK media often fails to record the casualties caused in this violence.

AOAV calls for states and international organisations to work collaboratively to generate greater awareness of the number of civilians killed and injured by IEDs, and encourage a greater stigma from political, religious and social leaders on the use of IEDs.

