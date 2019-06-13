Suicide Blast Kills 8 in Eastern Afghanistan

By Ayaz Gul

June 13, 2019 09:57 AM

ISLAMABAD - A suicide blast has killed at least eight people and wounded 12 at a police checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan.

Provincial officials said security personnel and civilians are among the victims of the attack Thursday in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province that borders Pakistan.

A police spokesman told VOA a senior police commander was among those killed.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the bombing in an Afghan province where Taliban insurgents and militants linked to the Islamic State terrorist group are active and routinely carry out attacks against pro-government forces.