Suicide attacks in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province leave many killed and injured

By Jennifer Dathan on 19 Jun 2018

On Sunday, June 17th 2018, a suicide attack left 18 killed and 49 wounded when a bomb detonated near the regional governor’s office in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

The bombing in Jalalabad followed an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide attack in Nangarhar the previous day. The suicide attack on Saturday, June 16th 2018, left 36 people killed and 65 wounded. Saturday’s bombing targeted civilians, security forces and Taliban members who had gathered to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. A ceasefire between the Taliban and government for Eid had made such an unprecedented gathering possible.

ISIS claimed Saturday’s attacks targeted Afghan forces in Nangarhar, whilst no group has claimed Sunday’s bombing.

AOAV records casualties (i.e. people killed and injured) from explosive violence around the world as reported in English-language news sources.

Compared to 2016, AOAV has recorded an increase in civilian deaths and injuries from explosive violence in Afghanistan of 42%. The number of civilians killed and injured in incidents involving suicide bombers increased by 72%.

In 2017, for the first time in AOAV’s recording, Afghanistan was the country worst impacted by suicide attacks.

Last year, ISIS claimed responsibility for attacks that accounted for at least 22% of civilians deaths and injuries.

AOAV calls on all states to urgently address the threat of IED attacks. There is an urgent need for preventative measures to be implemented by States and the international community.