Success Stories of the Mobile Health Teams in Afghanistan

Our Mobile Health Teams in Afghanistan continue to improve child nutrition and mental health in local communities. They provide health services and follow-up on patients in addition to raising awareness about health issues and prevention through education.

HealthNet TPO in Afghanistan

Access to quality healthcare for all remains a problem in Afghanistan. Since 1995, we have been strengthening and supporting the health system to improve the health and wellbeing of the population. Our team in Afghanistan has worked on improving the structure and services of health facilities, ranging from regional and provincial hospitals with over 600 beds, to over 100 varying health facilities, more than 600 health posts. In addition to providing hospital services, we aim to reduce maternal, new-born, infant and child mortality, through immunisations and nutritional education in local communities. Despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the lack of funding, HealthNet TPO continues to provide medical care to the Afghan people in our hospitals, health centres and mobile health clinics.

Fighting malnutrition in Afghan villages

In the Kunar province, villagers are in dire need of health, nutrition, mental health, and psychosocial support services due to low income, limited resources, lack of agricultural lands, drought and unemployment. Sabirullah is a father of four children and a high school teacher in Qamchai village, one of the hardest-to-reach locations with no health care services covered by static clinics. Like many other children and women in the Qamchai, Sabirullah’s daughter Zakira, 18 months old, suffered from severe acute malnutrition due to food shortage and poor nutrition.

Soon enough, Sabirullah brought Zakira to HealthNet TPO’s Mobile Health Team (MHT) who visited the village two to three times a week to provide essential nutrition services for children and women. After thorough examination of her nutrition status, the MHT doctor enrolled Zakira in the treatment program and provided her with therapeutic foods. After only two weeks of treatment, Zakira’s nutritional status and overall health condition considerably improved. Having only used local and traditional treatments for weak children, Sabirullah was unfamiliar with the nutrition services, growth monitoring, and nutrition assessment offered by MHT. After attending the MHT health education sessions and witnessing his daughter’s recovery, he expressed to us his cordial gratitude on behalf of all Qamchai villagers.

Improving mental health

One in two people living in Afghanistan suffer from psychological distress. Devastated by decades of war, political violence, instability and poverty, mental health problems affect every household. With the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, many people have become displaced, losing their homes, possessions and loved ones.

Atifa, a 50-year-old woman, lives in a remote village in the Paghman district of the Kabul province. She lost her husband due to the recent conflicts, and she is the only breadwinner of her family of six. The burden of supporting her family with a low income became a source of stress and anxiety. She wanted to end her life because she felt as though she could no longer cope with the pressure and the immense responsibility.

Upon recommendation from her neighbour, she visited the Mobile Health Team to receive support from the health workers for her mental problems. After noticing her suicidal tendencies, the Psychosocial Support Officer of the MHT carried out a detailed assessment and found that the problem originated when Atifa lost her husband and had to take care of her family alone. The MHT Psychosocial Counsellor, in consultation with the medical doctor, then prescribed appropriate medication to Atifa and a series of individual counselling and follow-up sessions. After this programme, Atifa saw her mental health condition improve and learned how to effectively cope with the stress.

"I am more assertive and confident now (...) to take care and support my family and children. I thank the health workers from the depth of my heart who provided healthcare services to hundreds of families who are underserved and cannot afford services financially." - Atifa

Support the Afghans

HealthNet TPO continues to provide medical care to the Afghan people in our hospitals, health centres and mobile health clinics. But we cannot continue without your support. Donate now to help people like Zakira and Atifa. Your gift could buy life-saving medicines, food and oxygen for Covid-19 patients and fuel for generators and ambulances.