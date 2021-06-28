OVERVIEW

USAID builds trust between citizens and government, paving the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Afghanistan. We support good governance, rule of law, anti-corruption, credible and transparent elections, and a vibrant civil society and independent media. Promoting peace and reconciliation, as well as women’s civic and political engagement, is essential to the success of these efforts.

USAID’s Strengthening Peace Building, Conflict Resolution, and Governance in Afghanistan project raises Afghan voices and builds grassroots-level peacebuilding through dialogue, nonviolence, and peace messaging. As fragile peace negotiations continue between the government and the Taliban, the project encourages local citizens, civil society, and the media to play an active role in forging a sustainable peace. The project also focuses on strengthening and building knowledge of key issues and best approaches to reach a sustainable, inclusive agreement.

ACTIVITIES

USAID’s efforts under this project lift Afghanistan’s voice by forging a strong, peaceful civil society.

USAID helps civil society organizations understand the critical elements of the Afghan peace process while also ensuring negotiations include Afghan citizens’ perspectives.

We organize local dialogues that give Afghans an opportunity to share information, learn about the peace process, and explore their own role in creating and maintaining peace in their communities.

We promote peace messaging, encouraging local communities to get involved in nonviolent activities.

We share best-practices in nonviolence and peacebuilding with young people, women, and activists.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS