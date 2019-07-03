Strengthening coordination of humanitarian food security response planning, implementation and monitoring in Afghanistan

Project code:OSRO/AFG/801/USA

Objective: To strengthen timely and appropriate food security and livelihoods response through an inclusive common coordination platform for humanitarian actors in Afghanistan

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) and World Food Programme

Beneficiaries reached:

172 Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) partner organizations engaged in the provision of food and agricultural assistance to 3.9 million people at severe risk of food insecurity in 2018

Activities implemented:

Provided FSAC partners with systematic support at national and subnational levels on coordination, analysis of needs and gaps, response planning, monitoring and reporting.

Led the design and implementation of responses by providing a detailed food security and agriculture response plan and guidelines on implementation packages.

Communicated clear information on the Humanitarian Needs Overview, Humanitarian Response Plan and response strategy to partners.

Conducted 11 monthly FSAC meetings at the national level, attended by more than 550 participants from 37 agencies.

Conducted 29 regional coordination meetings, attended by more than 580 participants from various organizations.

Conducted 18 field missions to support regional coordination of internally displaced people as well as drought- and flood-affected people.

Maintained and further strengthened the Early Warning Information Working Group and the Assessment Working Group through regular monitoring of precipitation, crop and plant diseases, pasture conditions and market prices.

Produced and published gap analysis maps, four bulletins and four newsletters on a quarterly basis, as well as a drought contingency plan to reflect on gaps for an efficient response.

Completed the post-harvest Emergency Food Security Assessment in 336 districts in 34 provinces.

Conducted a training of trainers for provincial coordinators on sampling, data collection and monitoring of assessments at national level, who then trained 300 MAIL extension workers.

Trained 52 participants from 34 organizations on the ReportHub system.

Organized four food security and livelihood trainings, one proposal and report writing training, and one food security and Integrated Food Security Phase Classification foundation training for partners.

Trained partners on protection issues, how to identify and address or refer them to specialized protection agencies as well as the inclusion of protection and gender in project design and implementation.

Impact: