19 Sep 2019

Statement by Zlatan Milisic, Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. on attack causing civilian casualties and destruction of a hospital in Zabul

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 19 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (127.94 KB)

KABUL, 19 September 2019 – I am deeply concerned to learn of today’s attack in Zabul in the south of the country which caused severe damage to a hospital. Reports indicate that 15 people have died and 80 are injured. Amongst the casualties are patients, doctors and hospital staff. The number of casualties is expected to increase.

I express my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

The hospital suffered heavy structural damage and is now out of service. Access to quality primary healthcare already is a challenge in Afghanistan. Zabul is among the most under-served provinces where 60 per cent of the population are more than two hours away from any health facility. This year, 133 attacks on health facilities and personnel were recorded across the country.

The UN urges all parties to the conflict to respect and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure including all health staff, patients and structures in compliance with international humanitarian law.

For further information, please contact:
Linda Tom, Public Information Officer OCHA Afghanistan (toml@un.org / +93 (0)793 001 110)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.