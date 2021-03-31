Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore on killing of polio workers in Afghanistan

NEW YORK, 30 March 2021 –“ Four polio vaccinators, three of them women, came under attack this morning, March 30, while carrying out their life-saving work for children in Nangarhar province, Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Tragically, the three women were killed.

“UNICEF is outraged by this attack.

“UNICEF expresses its deepest condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the courageous vaccinators who were at the forefront of efforts to combat the spread of polio and keep Afghanistan’s children safe from this disabling disease.

“Frontline health workers should never be a target of violence. They must be able to carry out their life-saving activities in a safe and secure environment.

“UNICEF has been working for years with the Government, the World Health Organization, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and partners on polio vaccination campaigns in the country.

“We remain committed to supporting polio eradication efforts in Afghanistan.”

Media contacts

Joe English

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org