Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore about Afghanistan attack

NEW YORK, 8 MAY 2021 –“UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack earlier today near the Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack claimed the lives of dozens of schoolchildren, mostly girls, and severely injured many more.

“Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. Schools must be havens of peace where children can play, learn and socialize safely.

“Children must never be the target of violence. UNICEF continues to call on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law and ensure the safety and protection of all children.”

Media contacts

Najwa Mekki

UNICEF New York

Tel: +1 917 209 1804

Email: nmekki@unicef.org