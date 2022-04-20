Afghanistan
Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on attacks against schools in Kabul, Afghanistan
NEW YORK, 19 April 2022 – “I am horrified by the brutal attacks targeting school children today in western Kabul, Afghanistan. The coordinated blasts occurred at the Mumtaz Tuition Center and Abdul Raheem Shaheed High School.
“Reports are still being verified, but at least nine children are believed to have been killed and more than fifty injured. The number of casualties is expected to rise.
“On behalf of UNICEF, I send my deepest condolences to the parents and families who lost their beloved children, and I hope that all those who were wounded recover quickly and completely.
“Attacks on children and education facilities constitute grave rights violations. Schools are more than places of learning; they should be havens of protection and peace.
“UNICEF condemns this attack and appeals in the strongest terms to all parties to protect children at all times.”
